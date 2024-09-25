SHC reserves ruling on plea against SC Ordinance

The Sindh High Court has reserved its verdict on a petition challenging the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Amendment Act. A two-member bench headed by Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed heard the case on Tuesday.

Advocate Ibrahim Saifuddin, representing the petitioner, argued that the president signed the amendment ordinance on September 20, but it was not presented in the National Assembly. He further stated that the National Assembly had enacted the original Practice and Procedure Act a year ago, and the recent amendment is a direct attack on the judiciary. Justice Sayeed remarked that the Supreme Court has already begun implementing the amended Act, with Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa issuing an official notification. He questioned how the Sindh High Court could intervene in Supreme Court matters. After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its judgment on the petition against the Practice and Procedure Amendment Act.