Badiuddin Akber, CEO-CDC elected as Chairman ACG

Badiuddin Akber CEO-Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited has been elected as the Chairman of Asia-Pacific Central Securities Depositories Group (ACG) for the three year term of 2024-2027 during the proceedings of the ACG’s 26th Annual General Meeting held in Almaty, Kazakhstan on September 11, 2024. Accordingly, Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited has also become the ACG Secretariat for the same term. The ACG currently consists of 41 member institutions from 27 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.