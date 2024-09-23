Ayeza enjoys some hot beverage in London’s cold weather

Noted Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has undoubtedly proved her mettle with excellent acting prowess on many accounts. There is also no doubt about it that she has garnered plenty of followers on her social media platforms due to being an avid user of the Internet. She has the habit to share her routine life with her dedicated fans. Taking to Instagram, the “Chupke Chupke” shared fresh glimpses from London. In the photos, she is seen putting on a whitish top and enjoying some hot beverages in the cold weather. For the post, she captioned: “Good morning, London. It’s starting to get a bit chilly out here. Missing my family back in Pakistan. Rayan wants me to bring him some “tool toys” because he wants to become a carpenter when he grows up. Well that’s interesting.” Fans started to pen their feedback in the comments box. One of the followers wrote: “Favorite.” Due to her unwavering commitment to her profession, Ayeza has grossed over 14.3 million followers on her Instagram handle.