MDCAT to be held across Sindh today

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) will be held today (Sunday) and candidates from five districts of Sindh including Karachi will give the exam simultaneously.

According to administration, six examination centers have been set up across Sindh.

Sindh Home Department also mobilized to prevent cheating in MDCAT test and for the purpose Section 144 has been imposed around the examination centers.

According to notification issued by Home Department, students appearing for the examination will be prohibited from carrying mobile phones, wallets and any kind of electronic items.

Mobile phone signals will also be blocked in the exam centers after the decision to install jammers.

And in this regard, instructions were issued by Sindh Home Department.