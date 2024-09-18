‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to release in India on October 2

Acclaimed Pakistani blockbuster, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, featuring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi in key roles, is set to finally screen in India on October 2.

The announcement was made through the film’s official Instagram account, where the makers confirmed, posting: “The Legend of Maula Jatt’s legacy lives on! Watch this cinematic masterpiece in Indian theatres starting October 2, 2024. Book your tickets now!”

The post added, “PS Cinema lists to be shared soon.”

The film was originally scheduled for release in India in December 2022, but the launch was indefinitely postponed. Zee Studios, which holds the distribution rights, had planned to release the film in Delhi and Punjab but remained silent following the postponement.

While the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) made no formal comments, sources indicated that theatre announcements were expected after securing CBFC clearance.

There were earlier reports suggesting opposition to the film’s release by the Indian political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), though the Punjab Censor Board was still anticipated to approve the film.

TLOMJ first premiered on October 13, 2022 and went on to achieve a historic milestone by grossing over Rs4 billion worldwide by August 2023, making it the first Pakistani film to reach such a figure. With its upcoming release in India, it will become the first Pakistani movie to hit Indian theatres in over a decade, following Shoaib Mansoor’s ‘Bol’.

Given the film’s enormous success and star-studded cast, Indian fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival in cinemas.