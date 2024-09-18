Simarjeet Singh all praise for Pakistani dramas

Pakistani dramas are very popular in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Turkiye and Middle East. Talented Indian actor turned influencer Simarjeet Singh Nagra praised Pakistani drams, particularly latest hit drama serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.’

He is one of the biggest fans of Pakistani dramas and is deeply inspired by their realistic storylines. The actor has previously lauded dramas like Parizaad and Mere Paas Tum Ho.

Simarjeet Singh Nagra has praised the story of simple drama serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.’

Talking about the drama, he said, “I was just randomly watching a Pakistani series ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, I found it to be a beautiful drama serial with a simple storyline. “The serial is just showcasing a simple emotional story with a very natural acting, but if we compare it with our drama serials, our drama serial offers a ‘stupid’ storyline in which if a girl falls from stairs, they will drag that sequence for more than twenty minutes along with the dramatic background music and close-ups of the actors. “Well, if we compare Pakistani television series and Indian entertainment industry, Pakistani serials do deserve appreciation, people say that nobody watches dramas, it’s not like that. “Whenever, I go for my auditions, our drama makers ask me to do over the top acting in the auditions. Please learn something good from the Pakistani serials.”