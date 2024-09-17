Bilawal holds flurry of meetings to woo support

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, accompanied by a delegation, arrived at the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman for a second meeting within hours on Monday.

The meeting was part of ongoing discussions over proposed constitutional amendments.

According to media reports, Bilawal was warmly received by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The PPP delegation included prominent leaders such as Syed Khurshid Shah, Engineer Naveed Qamar, and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab.

On the JUI-F side, Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Abdul Wasay, Maulana Asad Mahmood, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Mir Usman Badini, and Maulana Misbahuddin were present.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal had a significant meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House, where the two leaders discussed the political situation and the PPP chairman briefed the premier on his discussions with Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding the constitutional amendments. The government is preparing to present the much-anticipated constitutional amendments in the next National Assembly session.