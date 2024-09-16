Gwadar Hospital gets help desk

Pak-China Friendship Hospital Gwadar has unveiled “Help Desk Initiative” for the facilitation of patients to get accurate and timely information for multiple health queries round the clock.

Help Desk Initiative will perform as “One Window facility” where patients will get to know relevant appointments with doctors, medical tests modalities and emergency aid free of cost.

Pak-China Friendship Hospital Gwadar official told Gwadar Pro Help Desk is mandated to provide detailed information regarding all medical sections and departments whenever attendants of patients approach to service providers at Help Desk.

The hospital has already embarked on health services for local people with the opening of Out Patient Department (OPD), a milestone development to provide free of cost state-of-the-art medical facilities to the poor community of Gwadar.

A big number of people have been pouring in OPD of Pak-China Friendship Hospital and receiving medical treatment as per their health issues.

Pak-China Friendship Hospital Gwadar official said that more than 20,000 patients of various categories are being treated free of cost in a month in the hospital.

Pak-China Friendship Hospital Gwadar, a milestone project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was completed at the cost of $100 million with the financing of Chinese government. Spanning over 68 acres of land, the hospital has been equipped with a modern medical facility. It has been constructed under the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Business Plan.