Ray of Hope

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is full of surprises. In a latest revolutionary project, the Home Department in Punjab has directed the police to prepare a proposal to use body cameras with live streaming services in a bid to address issues in crime control seriously. Although still in the early stages, such a project could finally establish accountability in the operations of our law enforcement authorities and expose the black sheep. Considering her past performance, people are hopeful for the transformation to take root. The last few months have seen her making headlines for her role as a progressive leader who appears ready to show up for the job and get it done.

One of the key aspects of Maryam Nawaz’s performance as Chief Minister is her focus on social welfare initiatives. May it be electricity subsidies or the provision of interest-free loans to low-income people to ensure their right to housing, she is working hard to justify the mandate. Some might say that with the likes of former Chief Minister Buzdar, she did not have much competition, to begin with. Throughout his tenure, the most important province of Punjab neither saw any uptick in economic indicators nor provided any lasting relief to its people.

To make matters worse, red tape and widespread corruption forced many international organisations to backtrack their investments. These sorry affairs are fast-changing as the world is reciprocating the change in command, happy that there is somewhere they can trust. The challenges are immense but Maryam Nawaz is ready to take them on. From providing free education to improving healthcare services, her government has taken significant steps to uplift the underprivileged communities in the region. This has helped improve the overall quality of life for many residents.

Another area where Maryam Nawaz has excelled is promoting good governance in Punjab. Her commitment to transparency and accountability has been lauded by many, as she has taken strict measures to curb corruption and promote efficiency in government operations. Putting an end to political appointments and preferring merit over “sifarish” has earned her praise from both her supporters and critics.

She has been actively engaging with the public through various initiatives and programs to stay connected with the people of Punjab and address their concerns effectively. Those in opposition may view it as a headline-grabbing, TikTok style of governance but what they fail to understand is that her presence in passing-out parades, school events, surprise visits to police stations and continuous fostering of female leadership in all walks of life is gradually but very effectively painting her as a relatable, approachable and in vogue part of the daily lives of millions living under her administration.

Take for instance the focus on Nawaz Sharif IT City, an ambitious project expected to generate one million jobs and enthuse a new working spirit in not just businesses related to information technology but the entire economy. By prioritising the crucial but neglected sector of IT, she is appealing to the heavily invested young talent and making inroads into the international market.

During the period of her incarceration, it was evident that Maryam possessed a commendable level of assertiveness and daring. She skillfully combined the courage inherited from her father with the political acumen influenced by her mother. Her remarkable ability to stand tall and remain resolute during such challenging times left everyone astonished. But to see her impressively leading a cabinet, assembly, and secretaries dominated by men is still a delight.

The writer is a freelance columnist.