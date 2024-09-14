Green Revolution

They look like remedial measures but deserve full marks. The Punjab government, whose poor wheat procurement management in the last summer had broken the bone of farmers, has now launched a series of agricultural initiatives aimed at supporting farmers and boosting the agriculture sector.

The delivery of 40,000 Kisan Cards to farmers through 136 agricultural centres in the province is one of them. This marks the start of an important move to empower farmers. These cards will be distributed from agriculture offices in each tehsil. These cards allow farmers to access various agricultural services, including loans ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 150,000 per acre from October 15. This scheme is expected to benefit around 500,000 farmers to improve crop yields, particularly for wheat.

In addition to the Kisan Card initiative, agricultural commodity pilot projects have been launched in districts like Okara, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Sargodha. These projects will provide farmers with seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, counselling and financial assistance – all under one roof. This is a step towards modernising agriculture.

Other than the supplies of commodities, the government is also focusing on developing human resources within the agricultural sector. A new Agriculture Graduates Internship Program will begin which offers practical field experience to 1,000 graduates. These interns will advise farmers directly and provide guidance on improving yields through modern techniques. Using geomapping, the graduates will help farmers better manage their lands. This hands-on support is expected to make a real difference for small-scale farmers who may not have access to expert advice.

This is not the end.

The Green Tractor Scheme and Tube Well Solarisation initiative are on the horizon. Under the Green Tractor Scheme, 10,000 tractors will be distributed to farmers in a year, under which the government will provide a subsidy of up to Rs one million per tractor. Applications for the scheme will open after an advertisement on September 20. Meanwhile, the solarisation of electric and diesel-powered tube wells is in its final stages, with the government covering 50 percent of the costs. This will reduce energy expenses for farmers and promote sustainable farming practices.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is making her name as the architect of modern agriculture regime of Punjab with such steps to uplift the agricultural sector and improve the lives of farmers. If these projects meet expectations, the success of these initiatives will be crucial in determining whether the people of Punjab remain satisfied with the government’s development efforts. *