Hailstorm in Islamabad hits former cricketer Umar Gul’s home

Islamabad recently experienced a surprising hailstorm that affected many homes, including former cricketer Umar Gul’s residence. The storm brought heavy hail and strong winds to various districts in the city. Large hailstones fell, causing significant damage in numerous areas.

The severe weather led to broken car windows and shattered glass panes. In addition, strong gusts of wind uprooted several trees. Many residents reported damage to their vehicles, solar panels, and windows due to the storm, showcasing the storm’s impact on social media.

Umar Gul shared a video of the hail outside his home. In the video, he is seen clearing a thick layer of hail from his door. He also captured the scene of fallen leaves and hail covering the street in a white blanket.

In his video caption, Umar Gul expressed his shock at the storm. He wrote that he had never seen anything like this before. He described the experience as terrifying and prayed for everyone’s safety, hoping for Allah’s mercy on all.