Nusrat wept 150 times recording iconic song

Indian lyricist Sameer Anjaan revealed that Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan cried 150 times while recording the popular song “Dulhe Ka Sehra Suhana Lagta Hai.” This occurred three years before the film’s release.

In a recent interview, Anjaan explained that while they wrote and recorded the song for the movie “Dhadkan,” Nusrat was in Mumbai. He and composer Nadeem Shravan invited the renowned Pakistani singer to record the track. Anjaan noted that Nadeem Shravan admired Nusrat greatly, but Nusrat only sang songs that connected with him musically and lyrically.

During the recording at Sunny Deol’s studio, an English engineer familiar with Nusrat worked with them. When Nusrat sang the lines “Main Teri Baahon Ke Jhoolay Mein Pali, Babul,” he started crying. This emotional response caused the recording to restart multiple times, as he wept each time he reached that line. This happened 150 times throughout the session.

When asked why he cried, Nusrat said those lines reminded him of his daughters. Notably, Sameer Anjaan wrote the lyrics, Nadeem Shravan composed the music, and Nusrat provided his powerful voice. The song appeared in the 2000 blockbuster film “Dhadkan,” which starred Kader Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Akshay Kumar. By the film’s release, three years had passed since Nusrat’s death on August 16, 1997, due to various health issues. His voice featured alongside Kader Khan in the film.