Rainwater harvesting system required for new constructions in Lahore

The Punjab government has announced that a rainwater harvesting system is now mandatory for various new constructions. This includes a wide range of industries, such as poultry and fish farms, textile and food industries, and cement plants. The new rule aims to promote water conservation and manage resources more effectively.

According to the government’s notification, industries like sugar mills, chemical plants, and airports must also install rainwater harvesting systems. Additionally, commercial buildings, hotels, and marriage halls are included in this requirement. This move is part of a broader effort to tackle water scarcity issues in the region.

Furthermore, all educational institutions and bus or wagon stands are required to implement the rainwater harvesting system. This ensures that water conservation practices are adopted in public spaces as well.

The administration’s notification states that construction approvals will now depend on the installation of these systems. Importantly, this decision takes effect immediately, highlighting the urgency of water management in Punjab.