Tagovailoa’s concussion troubles return as Dolphins fall to Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion problems returned on Thursday as he was taken out of his team’s 31-10 home loss to divisional rivals Buffalo.

Tagovailoa, who had endured a miserable night throwing three interceptions, was hurt with 4:24 remaining in the third quarter and with his team already 31-10 down. Running with the ball on a fourth down, Tagovailoa lowered his head into the body of Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.

After receiving on-field treatment, the quarterback left the field under his own power. Miami later confirmed he had been taken out and replaced by Skylar Thompson due to a concussion. Tagovailoa endured a series of injuries during the 2022 season, including two documented concussions which raised questions over his long-term future in the game. He stayed injury-free last season. Miami coach Mike McDaniel said the 26-year-old would undergo a full evaluation on Friday and said it was too early to know how long he would be sidelined for.

