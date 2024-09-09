Anti polio drive starts from today across Sindh

All arrangements have been finalized for the seven-day National Immunization Campaign in which more than 306,950 children of the Larkana district up to the age of five years would be vaccinated with Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) from April 29 to May 06 to save them from the crippling disease of Polio.

This was disclosed by the District Health Officer (DHO) Larkana Dr Shoukat Ali Abro here Sunday.

He said that children up to five years of age would be administered OPV during the three-day campaign.

He said that 890 mobile teams had been constituted which would visit all the areas including the remote, far-flung areas and flood and rain-affected areas of the district to accomplish the task.

He further said that three Roaming polio teams have also been constituted in Larkana city to cover children during the four-day campaign.