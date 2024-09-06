Can Democracy Thrive in a Militarized Kashmir?

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), a disturbing pattern of atrocity crimes and human rights violations has persisted for over thirty years. This relentless cycle of violence, persecution, and impunity has devastated countless innocent lives.

Recently, in IIOJK, the deployment of nearly 300 additional paramilitary companies by the Narendra Modi led Indian regime for so called assembly elections has further intensified concerns.

IIOJK is widely acknowledged as the most militarized UN-designated disputed territory in the world, frequently referred to by the Kashmiri people as an “open-air prison”.

The additional 300 Paramilitary forces have been positioned throughout different parts of the Kashmir Valley. This positioning indicates that an armed conflict is being pursued against the Kashmiris, rather than a democratic process disguised as elections. This heavy military presence raises serious suspicions and draws attention to the ongoing human rights crisis.

India’s unlawful activities to rig the state elections in IIOJK need immediate attention from the international community.

Under a number of false pretenses, India has been illegally stationing security forces in IIOJK on a permanent basis. This practice has become more prevalent. The Indian government’s top priority is always to deploy more military, whether it is for Assembly elections or religious festivities.

It is clear that India’s ultimate goal in sending troops to Kashmir is to terrorize the local population and inflict more fear on a nation that already faces grave human rights violations. Many international human rights organizations, such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch (HRW), and the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), have produced significant documentation of the crimes committed by India in IIOJK. India has continuously denied acknowledging the reality of the situation on the ground. Rather, it has attempted to sway public opinion throughout the world by disseminating misleading information, carrying out state-sponsored false flag operations, and leveling baseless accusations against Pakistan for allegedly supporting terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

India’s claim of normalcy in IIOJK following the illegal revocation of Article 370 is a facade, concealing its oppressive tactics to quell the Kashmiri people’s aspirations for freedom. The installation of massive monitoring systems, the arbitrary imprisonment and incarceration of political figures and journalists, curfews, internet shutdowns, and other measures starkly contradict this image of prosperity, normalcy, and peace.

In IIOJK, a widespread sense of fear prevails as Modi seems determined to install a BJP Chief Minister and push forward his Hindutva agenda. Political leaders and the general population in Kashmir hold a strong belief that the Modi government has resorted to undemocratic measures due to the unexpected outcomes of the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The writer is a freelance Content Writer and Columnist and can be reached at rakhshandamehtab@gmail.com