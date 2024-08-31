Pollution Control: Lahore demolishes 15 factories, seals 2

Department of Environment, Lahore, has demolished 15 more factories and sealed 23 factories for repeated violation of laws during crackdown against pollution on Lahore High Court instructions, reported on Saturday.

Moreover, the Department of Environment has issued notices to 187 factories causing environmental pollution.

In this regard, the Environment Department has imposed fine Rs1.2 million during the crackdown last one week. During one and a half months, the number of factories demolished due to environmental pollution reached 54. Deputy Director of Environment Ali Ijaz will submit the performance report in the Lahore High Court on September 6.