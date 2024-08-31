Experts for exploiting solar potential for cheaper energy

The concerned energy sector representatives have emphasised greater exploitation of Pakistan’s solar power potential to swiftly transition away from fossil fuel-based electricity production and end acute economic sufferings of masses due to heightened power tariff.

They were speaking at a panel discussion held as part of Solar Power Conclave & Technology Excellence Awards-2024. The Energy Update organized the event in partnership with the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB), and Pakistan Solar Association here at a hotel.

The relevant experts who spoke on the occasion said that greater reliance on abundantly available solar power all over the country could guarantee protection of Pakistan’s energy security. The speakers at the conclave also emphasised the need for proper regulation of Pakistani renewable energy market to prevent the fleecing of unsuspecting consumers at the hands of unregistered dealers who brazenly sell substandard solar power products due to lack of regulations.

Speaking as the chief guest at the conclave, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that Pakistanis were extremely worried over exorbitant electricity bills, which caused tremendous economic hardships to the masses.