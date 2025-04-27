Saudi Arabia suspend issuance of Umrah permits

Saudi Arabia will suspend the issuance of Umrah permits via the Nusuk platform for citizens, residents, and GCC nationals starting Tuesday, as part of preparations for the upcoming Hajj season, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced. The suspension will take effect from April 29, 2025 (1 Dhul-Qa’dah 1446 AH), and will continue until June 10, 2025 (14 Dhul-Hijjah 1446 AH). The move aims to ensure the smooth organisation of Hajj and safeguard the safety of pilgrims during the peak period. Authorities also confirmed that access to Mecca has been restricted since April 23, requiring an official permit issued through the Absher or Muqeem platforms. Only Hajj workers, Mecca residents, and individuals holding valid Hajj permits are allowed entry. From April 29 onwards, anyone without a Hajj visa will be barred from entering or staying in Mecca, with violators facing legal penalties, the ministry warned. This year’s Hajj is expected to begin around June 6, 2025, depending on the moon sighting. Saudi Arabia has introduced six officially authorised Hajj packages for pilgrims from more than 50 countries, catering to a range of budgets and service needs.