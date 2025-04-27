India can’t stop Pakistan waters unilaterally: Amir Muqam

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam said here Monday that the wind of political change started from Matta Swat is spreading across the entire province after PTI failed on all fronts. He said that people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa has started joining of PMLN in large numbers as it was the only party to address their problems, foreseeing a positive political revolution in the province. “We have supported our people in every hardship-be it terrorism, floods, or earthquakes-and we will continue to do so in the future,” he said while addressing a mammoth public gathering at Matta Swat. Engr Amir Muqam said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former FATA have always been on the frontline in defending Pakistan, and even today, every Pakhtun stands ready to defend their homeland against all threats. Strongly condemning India’s baseless accusations against Pakistan after Pahalgam incident without any investigation or evidence, the Minister said, “We rejected these uncalled for India’s accusations as well as the illegal abolishment of special status of IIOJK of August 5, 2019 ” He said India’s statement about unilaterally terminating the Indus Waters Treaty is irrational and foolish, adding it is an international agreement and cannot be revoked unilaterally. Engr Amir Muqam said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand shoulder to shoulder with brave armed forces of Pakistan. He said PMLN leadership that successfully conducted the nuclear tests on May 28, 1998 are still here, and so is our brave army. Warning India, Engr Amir Muqam said “We will respond to any threat just as we responded to its nuclear tests back then”. If Modi Govt speak of humanity, why didn’t he say a word when terrorist commander Kulbhushan Yadav was captured for spreading terrorism in Pakistan? he questioned. He said India has been found involved in terrorism not only in Pakistan but around the world. The Federal Minister said that India is trying to put pressure on Pakistan to abandon its support for innocent Kashmiris of IIOJ&K but “we stood with the Kashmiris yesterday, we stand with them today, and we will continue to do so.” He said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s party is still in power in Pakistan, and we are fully prepared to respond to every threat and conspiracy from India. He claimed that PTI’s agenda is to spread choas and agitation to damage the country. The people have now realized who is working for Pakistan’s progress in shape of PMLN and who is dragging it towards choas and anarchy like PTI. He said the youth of our province have also recognized the reality of those who ruled for twelve years that failed to address KP problems. “They are now turning towards PML-N.” Engr Amir Muqam said the bankrupt economy of the country has once again embarked on the path of progress within a year under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He said Inflation has dropped from 40 percent to 1.5 percent, and signficant relief in electricity has been provided to consumers. “PML-N’s leadership has always prioritized the country’s interests over politics,” said Amir Muqam, adding despite multiple attacks on him, he remained firm in the field and have always stood with the oppressed and poor people. He highlighted PMLN development projects including existing gas pipeline, establishment of grid stations and Nawaz Sharif Kidney hospital in Swat. Engr Amir Muqam said that the Section 4 imposed for establishing a grid station in Matta was removed by the former Chief Minister. Muqam expressed appreciation for the local leadership, commending them for the massive turnout of thousands of people. He congratulated the dozens of families who joined Pakistan Muslim League-N and welcomed them to the party.