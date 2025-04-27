Khalistan leader says Sikhs won’t let Indian Army cross Punjab to attack Pakistan

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, leader of the Khalistan Movement, has declared unwavering support for Pakistan and warned against any Indian military aggression, stating that Sikhs would prevent the Indian Army from using Punjab as a passage to attack Pakistan.

“We will not allow the Indian Army to pass through Punjab to attack Pakistan,” Pannun said categorically in a video statement issued from the United States.

Pannun emphasized the deep-rooted solidarity between the Sikh community and Pakistan. “We, twenty million Sikhs, stand with Pakistan like a brick wall,” he asserted.

Criticizing India’s treatment of minorities, particularly Sikhs, Pannun said, “The oppression of minorities, especially Sikhs, in India is evident to all.” Highlighting the current context, he added, “This is neither 1965 nor 1971; this is 2025.”

The Khalistan leader also praised the meaning behind Pakistan’s name, stating, “The very name ‘Pakistan’ signifies purity.

It is our tradition that we have never initiated an attack, nor will we ever do so.”

Issuing a stern warning, Pannun said, “Whoever attacks does not survive – be it Indira Gandhi, Narendra Modi, or Amit Shah.”

He pledged that key Indian leaders would be held accountable under international law, stating, “We will bring Modi, Ajit Doval, Amit Shah, and Jaishankar to justice.”

Additionally, Pannun accused India of orchestrating a false-flag attack in Pahalgam, claiming, “India killed its own Hindus to serve political interests. The attack was aimed at political gains and securing votes.”

Pannun’s remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing accusations of state-led repression of minorities in India.