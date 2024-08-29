Karsaz tragedy suspect tests positive for meth: report

The urine sample of the main suspect in a headline-grabbing hit-and-run accident in Karachi in which two people were killed earlier this month had tested positive for methamphetamine or ‘ice,’ a lab report seen by Arab News on Thursday said.

CCTV footage of the accident widely circulated on social media showed a fast moving Toyota Land Cruiser hitting a motorbike from behind, killing a female student and her father on August 19. Five others were also injured in the incident. The driver of the car, Natasha Iqbal, the wife of well-known businessman Danish Iqbal, was arrested at the spot of the accident.

As part of the investigation, blood and urine samples were collected on the day of the accident and submitted to a lab on Aug. 21. A report was released to police on Wednesday. “Methamphetamine (ice) detected in the given sample,” the report said of Iqbal’s urine sample.

Her blood sample, however, showed “no narcotic, sedative, psychoactive, toxic or any other foreign compound/element.” Soon after the accident, Iqbal was admitted to Jinnah Hospital’s psychiatry ward after her family claimed she was suffering from psychiatric issues, and being treated with medication. She was sent on 14-day judicial remand last Wednesday.