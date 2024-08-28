Funeral prayers of martyred soldiers offered in Quetta

The funeral prayers of the security personnel who were martyred while fighting with terrorists in different areas of Balochistan were offered at F.C Headquarters in Quetta.

According to the ISPR, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti, Commander Balochistan Corps, IGFC Balochistan (North), IG Police Balochistan and other civil and military officials participated in the funeral prayer.

After the funeral prayers, the dead bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native areas. They will be buried with full military honours.

Fourteen security personnel having fought gallantly made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom during operations against terrorists in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, security forces killed twenty-one terrorists involved in numerous heinous attacks against innocent civilians and security personnel in Balochistan.

These cowardly acts of terrorism were aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment and development of Balochistan by targeting innocent civilians, especially in Musa Khel, Kalat and Lasbela Districts.