2 killed, 9 injured in Karachi rival groups clash

Two people died while nine were injured after clashes broke out between two groups near the Golimar area in Karachi, officials said.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed confirmed that two of the deceased, Junaid (25) and Umair Sultan (18), were already dead upon arrival at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Trauma Centre at Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, respectively.

Meanwhile, city police chief Javed Odho also confirmed to the media that two people were killed while several were injured in the firing.

“Law enforcement officials have since prevented the situation from escalating further,” Odho said.

He added that Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Irfan Ali Baloch had reached the site of the incident. “The tense situation has been brought under control,” a spokesperson for the police later said quoting Odho. They said that a large police presence was already at the scene, with a heavy contingent of Rangers also on the way. “Strict legal action will be taken against the evil elements involved in the firing,” Odho said.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar sought details from Central SSP and said that measures for the protection of citizens should be “concrete and foolproof”.

“Take the quickest action against the law-breaking and arrest them,” Lanjar said. He added that legal action should be taken against the activists of the groups involved in the incident, including their patrons.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah took notice of the firing in Golimar and ordered the immediate arrest of the persons involved in “firing on the rally”. “No one would be allowed to spoil the peace in the metropolis,” CM said in a statement and asked the senior officials to personally “settle the issues”.