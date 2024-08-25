Pooran shines as West Indies beat South Africa in T20i

Nicholas Pooran smashed an unbeaten 65 from 26 balls as the West Indies defeated an experimental South Africa side by seven wickets in their T20 international at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium on Friday. West Indies put the visitors in to bat, in the first of the three match series, and made a strong start with the bowl. The Caribbean side limited South Africa to 42-5 from the opening eight overs, with seamer Matthew Forde picking up the wickets of Ryan Rickelton (4) and skipper Aiden Markram (14). But Tristan Stubbs led the fightback with a superb 76 from 42 balls including three sixes.