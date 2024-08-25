Khana Badosh Cafe honors Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai

A commemorative lecture programmed by Khan Badosh Writers Cafe in connection with the 281st Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai titled “Poet against power and authority”.

Eminent writer and intellectual Sindh Taj Joyi said that Bhitai Sindh was the great poet who instead of getting the pleasure of the rulers of his time, supported the anti-establishment forces of that time.

In his lecture, Joyo called Mian Yar Muhammad Kalhori and the Mughal rulers as the establishment of Sindh and shed a detailed light on Shah’s resistance against them. He said that Shah Latif has written symbolic poetry on the incident of Jhok in many magazines such as Kapaiti, Kahori, Suni and Kalyan.

Sundus said that the genius of the world is poetry and symbolism, which is an important place.

Many of Shah Sahib’s poems and symbolic poetry related to the incident of this situation have been given details and Sir Ramkali Maan gave examples

After the lecture, he answered the questions of Dr. Hameed Soomri, Noor Hussain Kalhori, Syed Zwar Naqvi, Yusuf Joy, Aziz Setai in detail.

Dr. Irfana Malah praised Taj Joyo’s lecture and said that the period of Bhitai and Shah Shaheed should be examined from a political and social point of view as well as from a scientific point of view. She referred to the great scholar of Sindh, Makhdoom Hayat-ul-Sindi, who belonged to that era, and said that Shah Waliullah was a disciple of scholars like Hayat-ul-Sindi, who was related to Makhdoom Moin Thatwi in Sindh. A large number of writers, poets and interested people attended the program, including Niaz Panhwar, Dr. Abdul Majeed Chandio, Dr. Hussain Musrat, Abid Anwar, Qazi Naseem Pars, Haider Bakhsh, Dr. Pyaar Ali Jatoi, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Junejo, Nazeer Malkani, Manzoor Abro, Dawood Rastamani, Yusuf Rastamani, Dr. Shahab Mughal, Farhan Chandio, Gautam Das Meghwar, Nisar Sheikh, Mohammad Luqman Mirjat, Afsheen Memon, Arshin Memon, Dr. Irfana Mullah, Wazir Memon, Irfan Chandio, Abdul Haq Thibo, Dariya Pirzadu, Wahid Kandharo, Dr. Rehana Mallah and Shahnaz Siddique Raho.