3 cops arrested for kidnapping and murder of young man

Three police officers have been arrested in Lahore on charges of kidnapping and murdering a 33-year-old man, Farrukh Arshad.

According to police sources, two officials and a dismissed policeman are under arrest following allegations that they abducted Farrukh Arshad from Barkat Market on the morning of August 18. Arshad was later taken to his home in Achhra, where he reportedly fell from the roof of a plaza and died.

The arrested officers include Munazim Hussain from Garden Town Police Station, Ejaz from Township Police Station, and Hamza, a retired constable from the Dolphin Force. An investigation into the circumstances of Arshad’s death and the involvement of the police officers is currently underway.