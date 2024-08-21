NAB comes up with another reference against Imran, wife

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a new reference in the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The reference was submitted to an accountability court in Islamabad. The Registrar’s Office has begun scrutinising the newly filed reference, which was submitted by Investigating Officer Mohsin Haroon and Case Officer Waqar Hassan.

The reference stems from a recent investigation conducted by NAB officials at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were questioned regarding the Toshakhana case.

This development follows a court decision that remanded the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi into judicial custody. The couple is under scrutiny for alleged misuse of gifts received from foreign dignitaries during their time in office.

On July 13, the couple was acquitted in the Iddat case, however, PTI’s relief was short-lived as the accountability watchdog arrested the PTI supremo and his wife in a new Toshakhana reference.

In the new NAB reference, the couple is accused of purchasing a jewelry set from the Toshakhana and selling it. The set is valued at Rs75 million.

Separately, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday discharged Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in 12 cases related to May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

The ATC rejected the police request for physical remand and discharged Bushra Bibi from the cases. Salman Safdar represented Bushra Bibi, while the investigation officers of the May 9 cases also appeared before the court.

After hearing arguments from both sides-the defence and prosecution-, ATC Judge Malik Aijaz Asif discharged Bushra Bibi from the cases.

On August 16, the police approached the ATC to obtain a physical remand of Bushra Bibi in the May 9 cases and initially, a request was made to include the former first lady in the investigation.

However, the ATC refused to give her physical remand, maintaining that the remand could not be given unless the accused is presented before the court.

Separately, Imran has expressed concerns about the state of democracy in Pakistan, urging the United Kingdom to take a stand for “freedom and fairness.”

In an interview published on Tuesday by a London-based TV channel, Khan called on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to uphold democratic values.

In a written response to questions from ITV, Khan was asked about his expectations from the UK government regarding his imprisonment.

He called on PM Starmer’s administration to take a firm stand on the principles of peace, freedom, and fairness, emphasising that the UK’s commitment to these values would be closely watched on the global stage.