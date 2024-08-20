No truth to ATM cyberattacks, closures, clarifies nCert

False information circulating on social media about cyberattacks and ATM closures has been refuted by the National Computer Emergency Response Team (nCert).

An advisory issued by nCert, in consultation with the State Bank and other stakeholders, confirmed that there have been no incidents of ATM closures or issues with online banking; all banking infrastructure, including ATMs, is functioning properly.

The public is advised not to heed false rumours and to follow the issued guidelines.

It also advises the public to closely observe their surroundings when using ATMs, not to share their financial information, PINs, passwords, user IDs, or OTPs with anyone unrelated, to avoid clicking on suspicious links, and to rely on official sources and verified information for their financial security.