BAEF approves 377 cases in its 21st board meeting

The Board of Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF) has approved 377 cases to provide financial assistance and medical facilities to poor patients suffering from various chronic diseases from across the province.

The decision was taken in 21st board meeting of BAEF, held under the chairmanship of Parliamentary Secretary Social Welfare Wali Muhammad Noorzai on Monday approved a total of 377 new cases suffering from various diseases across the province, said a news release.

The aid would be given to poor and needy patients suffering from different chronic diseases under the BAEF initiative to get them treated in the best public and private sector hospitals across the country.

In the meeting Secretary Social Welfare and Special Education Abdul Rahman Buzdar, Director General Social Welfare Shujaat Ali Khoso, Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund Program Director Samina Rind, Deputy Director Admin Social Welfare Department Amjad Lashari, Dr Sadiq Achakzai, Dr Sher Zaman Mandokhail, Dr Zahid Mahmood, Dr Hanif Mengal, Dr Ariya Masoom, Dr Abdul Haq Baloch, Dr Pervaiz Achakzai, Amrit Lal, MIS Officer Saadat Iftikhar, representatives of Bolan Medical Hospital and Cenar Hospital also participated.

On the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai said that all the cases were fully investigated and the documents were inspected in detail to ensure transparency. He said that the best medical facilities and treatment would be provided in the country’s renowned hospitals.

Under the BAEF initiative, financial assistants has been providing to the poor patients for the treatment of “open heart surgery, Thalassemia, Cancer, liver and kidney transplants. All cases had been approved by the medical board on merit basis.

As many as 123 patients would be provided treatment in Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital Quetta, 152 people would be treated in Cenar Hospital Quetta, 43 in Agha Khan Hospital Karachi, 9 in Ziauddin Hospital Karachi, 7 in Liaquat National Hospital Karachi, 3 in NIBD Karachi, 7 in Shifa International Hospital Islamabad, 1 in Kiran Hospital Karachi, 1 in National Medical Center Karachi (NMC), 1 in Taba Heart Hospital Karachi, 3 in Patel Hospital and in other hospitals.