Govt denies internet slowdown, blames VPNs for disruptions

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja Saturday, refuted reports that the government had slowed down or closed the internet nationwide.

Addressing a press conference, she said, “The news circulating on social media that the government is throttling the internet is completely baseless and has no reality.” She further clarified that issues with certain apps were causing difficulties in downloading, leading to an increase in VPN usage, which contributed to the slowdown in internet speeds.

However, she said, “These issues have been resolved due to the government’s efforts.” Technical experts and internet service providers were also consulted to address the situation, she added.

Shaza Fatima said, “Internet providers, telecom companies, and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have been invited to a meeting next week to ensure that consumers do not face similar issues in the future.”

She urged people to discuss Pakistan responsibly, as a positive perception would attract investment to the country.

“The government remains committed to supporting the information technology sector.”

Highlighting the government’s achievements, Shaza Fatima said that ICT export remittances surged to $3.223 billion during the financial year 2023-24, compared to $2.596 billion in the previous fiscal year. She credited this increase to the steps taken by the government to boost IT exports.

Shaza Fatima said, “The government is planning to build IT parks in Islamabad and Karachi. The Islamabad IT Park would be completed by March 2025, is expected to create 10,000 jobs”.

“Pakistan’s first AI policy is also in the works, with input from local and international AI experts. A national cybersecurity policy and a fiberization policy are being developed to ensure widespread and secure internet access across the country. Next year, Pakistan plans to auction the 5G spectrum in the first and second quarter,” the minister added. “The government is also introducing four new internet cables to improve internet connectivity and access to high-speed, reliable internet across the country,” shaza informed.