Another Chance

“Pakistan has come to live forever,” affirmed a fragile-looking Governor General of a nascent state, who had singlehandedly accomplished an unbelievable task.

77 years later, as many wonder whether they should celebrate the momentous occasion of the creation of their homeland, it is crucial to remind them about what really went on behind the scenes; how the founding fathers moved mountains to snatch independence out of the hands of colonial masters and ensure that future generations were given an equal chance at life.

If today, August 14 questions us about the error in our ways, about how we let those at the helm of the affairs go astray from the Quaid’s mission of a sovereign, progressive and diplomatic state, it also reminds us of what we are still capable of.

Now, to expect an average Pakistani not to get worried by his daily battles and instead focus on the values of Mr Jinnag would be a little too unrealistic. Patriotism may be a good thing, but how on God’s green earth can one dismiss the raging fire in his belly; the hopelessness in his children’s eyes or the unmanageable cost of living? However, there is a difference between losing hope in the country’s administration and the motherland altogether.

Despite its colourful spectrum of internal and external challenges, Pakistan offers a vibrant and energetic youth, abundant natural resources, and a rich cultural heritage, all of which require an earnest resolve to turn the fortunes and usher in a new chapter. Nothing else.

Nothing more. Just this week, Arshad Nadeem’s moment of glory, that too, in front of the entire world, stood as a testament to the wonders this nation is still capable of, if only given a platform to shine. A strong, resilient economy supported by consistent state policies that prioritise the masses over political whims can solve any problem, regardless of what the naysayers may claim. *