FBISE announces results of HSSC, diplomas

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad on Tuesday announced the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (Medical Tech, Inter Tech, IUASM) and Diplomas (Part-I&II) annual examinations for the year 2024. According to the FBISE, the Secondary School Certificate and Diploma Examinations of the Federal Education Board were started on May 17, 2024 and ended on June 13, 2024. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Education Secretary Mohiyuddin Ahmad Wani attended the ceremony. While, Chairman Federal Board Syed Junaid Ikhlaq; Secretary Federal Board Dr. Bashir Khan Yousafzai; Controller of Examinations Aqeel Imran, Controller Technical Examinations, Shafaq Jabeen and other senior officers of the Federal Board were also present on the occasion. On this occasion, Federal Education Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui congratulated the successful students and emphasized that technical education is not just a field of study but a powerful tool that leads to the development and prosperity of our nation. “Through your dedication, you are not only securing your future but also contributing to the development of our beloved country” he added. On this occasion, Secretary Education Mohiyuddin Wani and Chairman Federal Board Syed Junaid Ikhlaq congratulated the students who succeeded in the examinations. He also encouraged all the students to continue their educational journey with even more enthusiasm and determination.