Finally, a B-!

Is it really light at the end of the tunnel? Fitch Ratings lifted Pakistan’s long?term foreign?currency rating to B- from CCC+, in a rare nod to the country’s recent policy strides.

Just last month, Islamabad pared its year-on-year budget deficit down from $2.288 billion, going so far as to aim for a surplus surpassing 2 per cent for the first time in over a decade. Meanwhile, the government claims that debt indicators are improving and risks are decreasing.

There’s hard proof in rebounding State Bank’s reserves, enough to cover short-term imports, and the usual rupee’s wild swings becoming moderate.

Inflation, once galloping above 20 per cent, has tumbled to manageable levels, at least according to newspaper headlines. Notwithstanding the fact that no matter how small, inflation refers to an increase in prices, neither a freeze nor a decrease, this phenomenon poses risks of policy overreach and a squeeze on corporate margins.

At the same time, the energy sector’s circular debt has swelled past $17.8 billion, starving power and gas utilities of cash and imperilling service delivery. Pakistan’s tax?to?GDP ratio remains stuck at roughly 10.5 per cent-well below regional peers-limiting the state’s ability to reduce deficits without external aid.

Any backsliding on fiscal discipline or half?hearted reforms could undo the hard?won progress. The real test now is whether Pakistan’s leadership will embed these measures in law, rather than treat them as temporary fixes.

To translate the B? rating into lasting resilience, Islamabad must pursue several strategic priorities, including but not limited, to revolutionising fiscal rules, overhauling the tax system and tackling energy inefficiencies.

It is crucial to strategically diversify growth by investing in renewables, biofuels, and export-oriented industries. This approach will significantly reduce our dependence on oil imports and eliminate the burden of circular-debt-related subsidies.

Kuwait’s recent two?year extension of Pakistan’s oil credit facility and the IMF’s funding packages are lifelines, but they are not substitutes for structural reform. If Pakistan uses this window to lock in durable policies, it can turn cyclical relief into a new growth trajectory. If it does not, today’s rating upgrade will fade into a footnote ahead of the next crisis. *