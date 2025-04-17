Deepening Minsk-Islamabad Ties

Despite having overcome the apprehended isolation in the comity of nations, Pakistan continues to make commendable efforts to further strengthen, promote, and deepen its bilateral relations with friendly countries. In this process, it is also seeking investment from these brotherly countries in various sectors to help stabilize the national economy and ensure the maintenance of its upward trajectory.

PM Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif is spearheading these efforts by visiting brotherly and friendly countries in the region and even beyond, often in quick succession. During the first four months of 2025, he has already visited five countries: the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, and Belarus.

His latest visit, out of a total of 46 visits during his first and ongoing second tenure, was a two-day official visit to Minsk, Belarus. During his somewhat hectic visit, the PM held an in-depth one-on-one meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian President has visited Pakistan a couple of times, the last being in November 2024, whereas this was PM Shehbaz Sharif’s maiden visit there. It was encouraging to note that Pakistan and Belarus agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation across diverse fields. The two leaders also reiterated their firm resolve to boost cooperation in defense and agreed to work jointly on manufacturing agricultural machinery, expanding cooperation in the production of electric buses, and strengthening food security.

PM visited Belaz, a major global manufacturer of mining dump trucks and transport equipment near Minsk.

Following their interaction and delegation-level talks, the PM happily announced that Belarus has extended a generous offer to Pakistan, welcoming as many as 150000 highly skilled workers to contribute to its nation-building efforts. The two leaders also addressed a joint conference, where the PM assured President Lukashenko that the skilled Pakistani workforce would hopefully prove to be a valuable asset to Belarus, given their international certifications and national accreditation. Highlighting Belarus’s expertise in agriculture and mining, the PM expressed Pakistan’s interest in leveraging Belarusian knowledge and expertise to improve agricultural yields and explore launching joint ventures in the mining sector, stating that Pakistan’s strong and immense mineral natural resources could make both countries strong partners in this important area.

President Lukashenko reaffirmed his country’s commitment to further deepening its existing relationship with Pakistan, emphasizing the strategic importance of expanding collaboration in trade, agriculture, industry, and technology. He confidently stated that PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit would surely pave the way for a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.

It was noteworthy that the PM visited Belaz, a major global manufacturer of mining dump trucks and transport equipment near Minsk. During the visit, the PM learned that its first product was made back in 1950, with the production of a 25-tonne truck. Since the 1960s, the factory has been producing heavy trucks, dumpers, and mining machinery, including electric dumpers and battery-driven trucks with a payload capacity of 550 tonnes. Belarus is evidently ahead of Pakistan in many respects, as indicated by the PM’s visit to the Belaz factory. Talking to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Turchin, the PM invited a high-level Belarusian delegation to Pakistan for detailed discussions on how these machines could be utilized in his country for productive purposes. He also hinted at visiting Belarus again, possibly in the near future, to hold further detailed meetings in this regard. In turn, the Belarusian PM indicated that he would personally visit Pakistan along with a delegation, although he did not specify when.

The PM’s visit to Belarus will surely go a long way in boosting, strengthening, and deepening the bilateral ties between the two countries, as they have signed a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to foster mutual cooperation in various sectors. The visiting Pakistani PM and the host Belarusian President have vowed to take their relationship to new heights in a mutually beneficial manner. This welcomed upturn in bilateral relations assumes special significance as it follows the successful visit of the Belarusian President to Pakistan in November 2024.

The writer is a Lahore-based freelance journalist, columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News), Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at zahidriffat@gmal.com