Karachi braces for potential heatwave starting today

Authorities in Karachi are preparing for a potential heatwave expected to grip the city starting Sunday, as temperatures continue to climb across Pakistan’s southern Sindh province.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), heatwave conditions are likely to persist in Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan until April 18. A shallow westerly wave is expected to impact the upper regions of the country from Wednesday afternoon through April 20.

The highest temperature on Tuesday was recorded in Nawabshah at a scorching 47°C, while Larkana and Jacobabad also saw the mercury rise to 46°C, the PMD reported.

“Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, with very hot conditions in the southern regions,” the PMD said. “However, isolated dust or thunderstorm-rain is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the evening or night.”

Meteorologist Anjum Zaigham told that while Karachi’s current daytime temperatures remain within the normal range of 34°C to 37°C, a spike is expected starting Sunday. “From Sunday onwards, the intensity of heat is expected to rise in Karachi, with temperatures likely to approach 40°C, creating a heatwave-like situation,” he warned. Zaigham added that high humidity-especially in the mornings-could further increase the “feels like” temperature.

The potential heatwave may persist in Karachi until Wednesday or Thursday next week, he said. In preparation, local authorities have begun setting up relief stalls across various districts of the city. A spokesperson from the Karachi Commissioner’s Office confirmed that more roadside centers will be established to provide water and first aid in case of emergencies.

Pakistan is increasingly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, which has been intensifying the frequency and severity of heatwaves. The country ranks among the top ten most at risk from climate-related disasters and is also facing growing threats from untimely rains, floods, and prolonged droughts.

Extreme heat has historically led to widespread illness, economic disruption, and loss of life. In 2015, a deadly heatwave in Karachi claimed more than 2,000 lives. In 2022, catastrophic floods killed around 1,700 people and affected over 33 million, triggering a massive humanitarian and rebuilding effort.