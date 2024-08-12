ASWJ leader survives gun attack on vehicle in Karachi

Unknown assailants opened fire on the vehicle of Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) General Secretary Taj Muhammad Hanfi in the Orangi Town area of Karachi late Saturday night. According to ASWJ spokesperson Amir Muawiya, Hanfi and all other occupants in the vehicle escaped unharmed. The attack took place near Poonay Paanch Number, where four suspects on two motorcycles fired at the vehicle before fleeing the scene. Muawiya explained that Hanfi’s security guard did not return fire but merely pointed his weapon at the attackers. He added that the attack appeared to be an attempt to either assassinate Hanfi or spread fear. The spokesperson added that the incident took place when Hanfi was returning from a conference at Islam Chowk in the Orangi Town sector, which was held around 11:30 PM.