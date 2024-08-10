Rs 50m disbursed to kin of deceased coal miners

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mineral Department here on Friday distributed compensation cheques of Rs. 50 million among families of workers who lost their lives while working in coal mines.

The cheques distribution ceremony was also attended by Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Abdul Munim, Deputy Commissioner Shangla, Muhammad Fawad, Tehsil Chairman Bisham, Sadid-ur-Rehman, local elites and contractors of coal mines.

The Chairman DDAC told that eighty percent of registered coal miners that were working in various areas of the country belong to Shangla and added that it speak of the lack of employment and poverty of people living in this area. He also urged the miners to register themselves so that they should get compensation in case of any mishap.

The mine workers also demanded removal of procedure complications in compensation and steps for welfare of mine workers.