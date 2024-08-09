Minority Education Quota: CSO seeks KP legislative support

The Civil Society Organizations (CSO) Support Group has appreciated the inclusion of the minority education quota in the revised policy and sought for its integration into the KP Universities Act. The group called for scholarships to support minority students unable to avail of the quota due to poverty, ensuring these students can fully benefit from educational opportunities. A press release issued here on Thursday, said the group commended the Directorate of Higher Education and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the progressive step by including a minority education quota in the recently notified “Revised Admission Policy” for 2023-2024. “This policy marks a milestone in promoting inclusivity, diversity, and equal opportunities for minority students in educational institutions across the province,” said the group. It said the “Revised Admission Policy” for 2023-2024 ensures the representation of minority students, addressing historical inequities and fostering social cohesion. “Providing a level playing field encourages academic achievement and creates role models for future generations. “This initiative is expected to support minority students in overcoming socio-economic barriers and achieving their educational aspirations,” added the group. Rizwan ullah Shah, Provincial Coordinator, National Commission for Human Rights (NHCR), said NCHR is committed to improving minority rights in KP. We applaud the inclusion of the minority quota in the Revised Admission Policy and will continue to focus on empowering and ensuring compliance with minority quotas in education. This policy promotes inclusivity and paves the way for a more equitable and just society, he added. Yumna Aftab, Project Manager at Blue Veins, said: “We are pleased to see the inclusion of the minority education quota in the Revised Admission Policy. This decision reflects the commitment of the KP government and the Directorate of Higher Education to create an inclusive and diverse academic environment. It is a significant step towards ensuring equal educational opportunities for all students, regardless of their backgrounds. We believe this policy will inspire minority students to pursue higher education and contribute positively to society.