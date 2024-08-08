Nishikori advances with Montreal fightback, Raonic out

Japan’s Kei Nishikori staged a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 fightback over Alex Michelsen on Tuesday to earn his first victory at an ATP Masters match in three years.

The 2014 US Open runner-up, who has been plagued in recent seasons by injury, turned the tide at the Montreal Masters as he put out the 55th-ranked American teenager who played last month’s Newport grass final.

The tournament lost another big name Tuesday when Canadian Milos Raonic withdrew an hour before his opening match with a shoulder injury.

The US Open tuneup event is already missing Olympic champion Novak Djokovic and silver medalist Carlos Alcaraz, who both withdrew.

Nishikori, aged 34 and ranked 576, earned a second-round match with eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, a former Grand Slam finalist like his Asian opponent.