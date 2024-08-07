PIA launches direct flights from Quetta to Jeddah

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) commenced two weekly direct flights from Quetta to Jeddah, providing special facilities for Umrah pilgrims on Wednesday.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the inaugural flight, PK 767, carried 141 Umrah pilgrims to Jeddah.

The first flight’s pilgrims were seen off by the special guest, Governor of Balochistan Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail, PIA General Manager Sales Muhammad Shafiq, and members of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly.

On this occasion, the Balochistan Governor stated that the direct flights between Quetta and Jeddah would greatly benefit the people of Balochistan.

The Balochistan Governor also praised PIA’s efforts to make these facilities available to the Quetta people.

During the ceremony held at Quetta Airport, special prayers were offered for the success of PIA.

PIA General Manager Sales Muhammad Shafiq mentioned that PIA will continue to take steps to provide direct travel facilities to its passengers.

The PIA general manager also said that the Jeddah flights will facilitate direct travel for people residing in Saudi Arabia for employment purposes.