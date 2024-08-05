Polio in Punjab

The province of Punjab has reported its first case of poliovirus in four years, a sad reminder of the challenges Pakistan faces in the comity of the world in eradicating this crippling disease. The latest victim is stated to be a six-year-old boy from Chakwal district in North Punjab, which has previously shown good progress in fight against polio. The case also shows the ongoing threat of polio despite significant progress in recent years.

The situation is alarming as this case brings the total number of polio cases in Pakistan to 12 for this year alone. Compared to last year, when there were only six cases, this year has already seen a doubling in numbers, raising concerns about the worsening polio situation in the country.

Polio is a highly infectious disease that primarily affects children under five years old. It can cause paralysis or even death by attacking the nervous system. There is no cure for polio, making vaccination the only effective way to protect children. Multiple rounds of immunisation are essential to boost immunity and protect against the virus.

In the past, Pakistan has struggled with polio outbreaks. In 2019, the country reported 147 cases, which dropped to 84 in 2020. The situation improved in 2021, with only one case reported. However, in 2022, the number rose again to 20 cases. This year, with 12 cases already reported in the eighth month, it is evident that the battle against polio is far from over.

The current polio outbreak in Pakistan is concentrated in Balochistan and Sindh, with nine cases in Balochistan and two in Sindh. Fortunately, no cases have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir so far this year. This gives some hope, but the overall situation remains concerning.

One significant challenge in eradicating polio in Pakistan is the issue of immunity. The latest case involves a six-year-old child, which suggests possible immunity-related problems. This indicates that even older children need to be vaccinated regularly to ensure they are protected.

The government’s efforts to combat polio must be intensified. Public awareness campaigns, regular vaccination drives, and strict monitoring are crucial to eliminating polio from Pakistan. The success of these initiatives depends on the cooperation of the public, healthcare workers, and authorities. *