Seven domestic flights cancelled from Karachi Airport

inp

As many as seven more domestic flights were cancelled from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Saturday due to technical and operational reasons.

PIA flight from Karachi to Sukkur PK-536 was cancelled while another PIF flight PK-310 was also called off. PIA flights PK-302 and 306 from Karachi to Lahore were also shelved.

Serene Air flight ER-502 from Karachi to Islamabad was cancelled along with Serene Air flight ER-522 from Karachi to Lahore. Air Sial flight PF-143 from Karachi to Lahore was also called off.

