Civil judge, family injured as elevator crashes

A restaurant was sealed in Hafizabad after a civil judge, his wife and children were seriously injured as the lift they were using snapped and fell down on Friday night.

Civil Judge Sajid Bilal broke his leg after the feeble elevator came down crashing.

Sajid Bilal told media men that he along with his family went to the restaurant for dinner and used the elevator to reach the restaurant located on the second floor.

Sajid Bilal, who is a resident of Hafizabad’s suburban village of Nadala Kham, was currently discharging his duties as civil judge in Faisalabad. Soon after the incident, the local authorities sealed the restaurant.