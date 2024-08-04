Access Denied?

The latest of the repeated assaults on internet freedom has come in the form of Senate proceedings that intend to target Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) after a prolonged imposition of heavy-handed restrictions on social media platforms. These authoritarian tactics not only stifle freedom of expression but also hinder the growth of the digital economy and undermine the principles of democracy.

The government’s relentless efforts to control the flow of information online have provoked widespread concern and backlash from the public. By imposing arbitrary restrictions on social media platforms and disrupting internet services, the authorities are not only infringing on the rights of citizens but also eroding trust in the government.

In an ideal world, no one should have to use detoured pathways to access information, especially in this digital age. The use of VPNs has, however, been a vital tool for many Pakistani in the face of government censorship, as a result of which, the authorities appear to have now set their sights on VPNs, aiming to block their usage and further tighten control over online activities. This aggressive approach not only violates the right to privacy but also severely limits access to vital information and communication channels.

The government’s disruptions of internet services have had far-reaching effects on businesses, education, and everyday communication. By throttling or blocking access to certain websites and online platforms, the authorities are hindering the progress of the digital economy in Pakistan.

It is imperative for the Pakistan government to recognize the importance of internet freedom and uphold the rights of its citizens. Instead of resorting to authoritarian tactics, the authorities should engage in dialogue with stakeholders and work towards creating a more open and inclusive digital environment. By embracing transparency and accountability, the government can build trust and foster innovation in the digital age.

It can only be hoped that sooner rather than later, the state would come to treasure the voices of the people and respect the principles of democracy and free speech. *