Punjab govt increases head money on wanted terrorists

The Punjab government has decided to increase bounties on wanted terrorists as part of the country’s intensified efforts to combat terrorism.

The Punjab Home Department announced the decision ahead of Monday’s high-level meeting, being held with the aim of setting substantial rewards for the capture of notorious criminals and terrorists. According to a spokesperson from the Punjab Home Department, the increase in bounties has been pending for several years.

This move comes as a part of a broader strategy to tackle serious crimes and terrorism, emphasising that individuals involved in heinous acts deserve no leniency.

The government has urged citizens to support law enforcement agencies in bringing terrorists and criminals to justice. The increased bounties are designed to incentivise public cooperation and assist in the swift apprehension of these dangerous individuals.

The authorities believe that this initiative will bolster efforts to eliminate terrorism and serious crime in the region.

Recently, the federal government had officially declared the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as “Fitna al-Khawarij.”

This strategic decision, announced by the Ministry of Interior, aims to expose the true nature and ideology of the TTP, highlighting their misrepresentation of Islam.

The term “Khariji” will now be used alongside the names of these terrorists to expose their real identity. The government has also banned the use of religious titles such as ‘Mufti’ and ‘Hafiz’ for individuals associated with terrorist organisations, mandating that “Khariji” be prefixed to their names instead.

The Ministry has instructed all government institutions to implement this directive immediately, requiring the use of the term “Fitna al-Khawarij” in all official correspondence.

In addition to this rebranding effort, the government has also banned two more militant groups: the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group (HGBG) and Majeed Brigade (MB), raising the total number of proscribed organisations to 81.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has updated its list of banned organizations following the Ministry’s decision.