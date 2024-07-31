Sheheryar Munawar confirms his relationship status

After weeks of social media buzz regarding his marriage, by the end of this year, showbiz heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar has finally opened up on his relationship status.

During a recent tell-all with former supermodel and now entrepreneur Frieha Altaf, on her podcast ‘FWhy’, Sheheryar Munawar finally addressed all the gossip regarding the ‘new love’ in his life and marriage plans.

However, without giving away much about his personal life to the interviewer’s probe, the ‘Radd’ actor simply hinted at ‘exciting times’ ahead and replied, “I would only say that Alhamdulillah I’m very grateful and happy. My parents are very happy. Allah has been really kind.”

“I would ask everyone to say a little prayer for us,” he further requested. “I want this to be a very personal and private experience for both of us.”

For the uninitiated, the rumours regarding his marriage first began to swirl last month. Reports suggested that Sheheryar Munawar is all set to tie the knot with fellow actor, Maheen Siddiqui, in December this year.

Maheen Siddiqui is an emerging actor, who has proven her talent in a couple of dramas and music videos. Reportedly, she is the niece of veteran actor, Zeba Bakhtiar and cousin of actor-singer Azaan Sami Khan. Meanwhile, on the work front, Munawar is currently winning acclaim for his performance as the main protagonist Salaar, in the drama serial ‘Radd’. The Ahmed Bhatti directorial airs every Wednesday and Thursday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.