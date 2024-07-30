Dar reaffirms commitment to Commonwealth partnership

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to its partnership with the Commonwealth.

Addressing a news conference along with Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland in Islamabad, he said Pakistan attaches great importance to the commonwealth and its institutions saying it is an important platform for forging consensus and developing partnerships in the face of unprecedented global challenges.

Ishaq Dar said the Commonwealth should call for the resolution of outstanding disputes among member states with greater urgency and press for the respect of international law and implementation of UN Security Council resolutions.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan’s vision of regional connectivity and trade matches with the Commonwealth connectivity agenda.

He said Pakistan sees vast opportunities for collaboration with the Commonwealth in realizing development goals particularly in education, skill development, youth and women empowerment, health and environmental perseveration.

He said Pakistan supports the commonwealth target of increasing intra Commonwealth trade to two trillion dollars by 2030. He said this will not only provide job opportunities to the youth but also create conditions for win-win cooperation amongst the member states.

Ishaq Dar said he briefed the Commonwealth Secretary General about Pakistan’s policies to combat climate change. He said Pakistan will work with the Commonwealth in developing resilience against climate induced disasters.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commonwealth Secretary General was appreciative of the resilience and determination exhibited by Pakistan in the wake of 2022 floods. She said the commonwealth stood in solidarity with the Pakistani people during those difficult times.