LHC CJ stops unnecessary video link equipment purchase

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Miss Aalia Neelum has taken serious notice of unnecessary expenses in the district judiciary related to video link facilities.

On her directions, a letter regarding the purchase of additional equipment for the facilities has been withdrawn, says an LHC press release issued here on Tuesday. The chief justice has further directed that video link services will continue to function with the existing equipment in the district judiciary, as all district courts already have video link systems installed, and district judges also have laptops and Wi-Fi facilities. Therefore, considering the current economic situation in the country, unnecessary expenses are not justified. The former registrar had issued a circular to all district and session judges to purchase equipment for video link facilities for the online recording of evidence and statements and other judicial proceedings. However, according to the data received from the district judiciary, the estimated cost of the required equipment was found to be around one billion rupees.

The chief justice has ordered the withdrawal of the circular and halted all unnecessary purchases in the district judiciary. However, video link facilities will continue to function in district courts using existing equipment, ensuring no disruption in the online recording of evidence and statements and other judicial proceedings. As the administrative judge of IT, LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum had formulated SOPs for providing video link facilities in courts across the province, which were approved by then LHC chief justice and the administrative committee and were implemented in the district judiciary throughout Punjab.