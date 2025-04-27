Tragedy at Filipino festival: vehicle attack kills nine in vancouver

A driver crashed into a crowd during a Filipino cultural festival in Vancouver, killing nine people and injuring many others. The incident happened Saturday night during Lapu Lapu Day celebrations in the Sunset on Fraser area.

Police arrested a 30-year-old local man, calling him a lone suspect known to authorities. However, they confirmed it was not an act of terrorism. The damaged SUV was found near the scene, surrounded by debris and emergency teams.

Eyewitnesses described a heartbreaking scene with injured children and bodies on the ground. Festival security and bystanders tried to help victims as chaos unfolded. Videos and photos showed the aftermath of the crash.

Leaders from Canada and the Philippines expressed shock and sadness. Prime Minister Mark Carney offered condolences, while Vancouver’s mayor and British Columbia’s premier shared their support for the Filipino community.